On that first Christmas night, the skies above the shepherds’ field were filled with hosts of choiring angels. But even before Jesus lay in the manger, His miraculous story was told in song. Mary sang about him in the Magnificat (Luke 1:46-51), and Zechariah sang about him in the Benedictus (Luke 1:68-79)... read more
A Southern Baptist pastor indicted on a rape charge continues as the senior pastor of Metro Grace Community Church in Pearl, Miss., and as a staff member of the Rankin County Baptist Association (RCBA), the pastor’s attorney told Baptist Press (BP) Nov... read more
“If the Lord brings a need to our attention that can glorify Him, we might as well jump on it,” said Alba Rice, member of Immanuel Nashville, when explaining the attitude behind the church’s Thanksgiving ministry... read more
Last Sunday, we sang “When we all get to Heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be! When we all see Jesus, we’ll sing and shout the victory!” (E. E. Hewitt, 1898) Something occurred to me. Sure, we’ll “sing and shout the victory” when we see Jesus face to face... read more
Leadership from the International Mission Board (IMB) emphasized the importance of partnering with Korean brothers and sisters in Christ during a recent conference near Richmond, Virginia. While Korean Baptists and IMB have a strong history of cooperation, this conference is the next step in further cementing this partnership in new ways... read more
Southern Baptist journalism plays a key role in the life of our local, state and national partnerships... read more
On that first Christmas night, the skies above the shepherds’ field were filled with hosts of choiring angels... read more
Many things come to mind when I think of North Carolina Baptists, but one word that rises to the top is generosity... read more