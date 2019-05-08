×
Highlighted

News

Southeastern celebrates scholars during ETS dinner

Lauren Pratt, SEBTS
November 26 2019
In Focus

Thankful for N.C. Baptists' generosity in missions giving

Milton A. Hollifield Jr., BSC executive director-treasurer
November 26 2019
Guest Column

Tension around the table

Brandon Porter
November 26 2019
News

Maasai in Tanzania touched by Kansas teens' testimonies

Sue Sprenkle, The Baptist Digest
November 25 2019
Editorial

7 reasons why you should read Southern Baptist news

Seth Brown, BR Executive Editor
October 08 2019

Latest

GUEST COLUMN

10 carols to share the Savior this Christmas

Keith Getty, Getty Music
November 29 2019

On that first Christmas night, the skies above the shepherds’ field were filled with hosts of choiring angels. But even before Jesus lay in the manger, His miraculous story was told in song. Mary sang about him in the Magnificat (Luke 1:46-51), and Zechariah sang about him in the Benedictus (Luke 1:68-79)... read more

NEWS

Pastor indicted on rape charge still at church, association

Diana Chandler, Baptist Press
November 27 2019

A Southern Baptist pastor indicted on a rape charge continues as the senior pastor of Metro Grace Community Church in Pearl, Miss., and as a staff member of the Rankin County Baptist Association (RCBA), the pastor’s attorney told Baptist Press (BP) Nov... read more

NEWS

Nashville church loves neighbors with Thanksgiving meals

Tess Schoonhoven, Baptist Press
November 27 2019

“If the Lord brings a need to our attention that can glorify Him, we might as well jump on it,” said Alba Rice, member of Immanuel Nashville, when explaining the attitude behind the church’s Thanksgiving ministry... read more

GUEST COLUMN

Give thanks today. Rejoice now.

Joe McKeever
November 27 2019

Last Sunday, we sang “When we all get to Heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be! When we all see Jesus, we’ll sing and shout the victory!” (E. E. Hewitt, 1898) Something occurred to me. Sure, we’ll “sing and shout the victory” when we see Jesus face to face... read more

NEWS

Korean Baptists partner with IMB to advance gospel work

Catherine Finch, IMB
November 27 2019

Leadership from the International Mission Board (IMB) emphasized the importance of partnering with Korean brothers and sisters in Christ during a recent conference near Richmond, Virginia. While Korean Baptists and IMB have a strong history of cooperation, this conference is the next step in further cementing this partnership in new ways... read more

Popular

Opinion

Editorial

7 reasons why you should read Southern Baptist news

7 reasons why you should read Southern Baptist news

Seth Brown, BR Executive Editor
October 08 2019

Southern Baptist journalism plays a key role in the life of our local, state and national partnerships... read more

4 unexpected lessons I learned from Pakistani Christian refugees
September 03 2019
Keep your head in the game
July 08 2019
My parting thoughts
May 28 2019

Voices

10 carols to share the Savior this Christmas

10 carols to share the Savior this Christmas

Keith Getty, Getty Music
November 29 2019

On that first Christmas night, the skies above the shepherds’ field were filled with hosts of choiring angels... read more

Give thanks today. Rejoice now.
November 27 2019
The line isn’t fuzzy. Youth pastors shouldn’t date youth.
November 27 2019
Tension around the table
November 26 2019

In Focus

Thankful for N.C. Baptists’ generosity in missions giving

Thankful for N.C. Baptists’ generosity in missions giving

Milton A. Hollifield Jr., BSC executive director-treasurer
November 26 2019

Many things come to mind when I think of North Carolina Baptists, but one word that rises to the top is generosity... read more

Reflect and ask ‘What are you thankful for?’
November 12 2019
BCH provides children with ‘Hope & Future’
October 28 2019
Emphasize baptisms, ACP in your congregation
October 15 2019

News

North Carolina

Southeastern celebrates scholars during ETS dinner

Lauren Pratt, SEBTS
November 26 2019

Ronnie Floyd asks N.C. Baptists to join ‘Who’s Your One?’

Dianna L. Cagle, BR Assistant Editor
November 21 2019

Advice to ministers’ wives includes using talents in the church

Dianna L. Cagle, BR Assistant Editor
November 21 2019

More than 100 church planters a ‘beautiful’ sight

Dianna L. Cagle, BR Assistant Editor
November 20 2019

N.C. Baptists highlight church planting, ‘Who’s Your One?’

Chad Austin, BSC Communications
November 14 2019

Karen Swallow Prior looks forward to Southeastern’s ‘shared vision’

Liz Tablazon, BR Assistant Editor
November 05 2019